Yanic Konan Niederhauser News: Adds 11 points in Rising Stars Game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Niederhauser tallied 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 10 minutes in Team Austin's 40-34 Rising Stars loss to Team Melo on Friday.

The rookie first-rounder suited up for the G League Rising Stars on Friday and led all players in scoring, albeit in a losing effort. Niederhauser also knocked down a three-pointer, which he has yet to do for the Clippers this season. The 22-year-old center out of Penn State has averaged 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in just 9.0 minutes per game across 34 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. However, he has logged double-digit minutes in four of Los Angeles' last five outings and may continue seeing increased burn with Ivica Zubac (ankle) having been traded to the Pacers on Feb. 5.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
