Yanic Konan Niederhauser headshot

Yanic Konan Niederhauser News: Big impact off bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Niederhauser finished with 11 points (3-6 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks and two steals across 21 minutes during Monday's 114-101 victory over the Warriors.

The rookie first-rounder matched a season high in swats Monday. With Ivica Zubac (ankle) out of the picture, Niederhauser is starting to push for a larger role behind Brook Lopez at center. Niederhauser has averaged 8.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks 20.7 minutes per game over his last four contests.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser
Los Angeles Clippers
