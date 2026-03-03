Yanic Konan Niederhauser News: Big impact off bench Monday
Niederhauser finished with 11 points (3-6 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks and two steals across 21 minutes during Monday's 114-101 victory over the Warriors.
The rookie first-rounder matched a season high in swats Monday. With Ivica Zubac (ankle) out of the picture, Niederhauser is starting to push for a larger role behind Brook Lopez at center. Niederhauser has averaged 8.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks 20.7 minutes per game over his last four contests.
