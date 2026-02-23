Yanic Konan Niederhauser headshot

Yanic Konan Niederhauser News: Career-high four blocks Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 8:45am

Niederhauser registered seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds and four blocks across 26 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 111-109 loss to the Magic.

With Ivica Zubac (ankle) now in Indiana, Niederhauser has seen a more consistent role in the Clippers frontcourt rotation, and he's beginning to make an impact -- Sunday's four rejections were a new career high. Over the last eight games, the rookie center is averaging 5.9 points, 4.5 boards and 1.4 blocks in 15.4 minutes with the second unit.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser
Los Angeles Clippers
