Yanic Konan Niederhauser News: Career-high four blocks Sunday

Niederhauser registered seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds and four blocks across 26 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 111-109 loss to the Magic.

With Ivica Zubac (ankle) now in Indiana, Niederhauser has seen a more consistent role in the Clippers frontcourt rotation, and he's beginning to make an impact -- Sunday's four rejections were a new career high. Over the last eight games, the rookie center is averaging 5.9 points, 4.5 boards and 1.4 blocks in 15.4 minutes with the second unit.