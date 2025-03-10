Yauhen Massalski News: Double-doubles in start

Massalski finished with 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 126-113 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Massalski was aggressive on the glass Sunday, with 10 of his boards coming on the offensive end of the floor. Six of the 25-year-old's 17 games during the G League regular season have been as a starter, averaging 7.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.7 blocks in 24.3 minutes.