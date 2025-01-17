Fantasy Basketball
Yauhen Massalski

Yauhen Massalski News: Flirts with double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Massalski finished with 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks across 27 minutes Thursday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 110-109 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Massalski was efficient on limited chances in the scoring column and reached double figures for the first time since Dec. 29. He also impressed on the glass, posting his best rounding performance since Dec. 20.

Yauhen Massalski
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
