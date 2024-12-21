Yauhen Massalski News: Hauls in 10 boards in victory
Massalski put forth six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over 10 minutes in Friday's 136-88 win over Long Island in the G League Winter Showcase.
Massalski appeared in just under 10 minutes in Friday's blowout win, but certainly made his mark while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and coming up four points short of a double-double. Massalski has appeared in nine G League contests this season, averaging 2.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per outing.
Yauhen Massalski
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now