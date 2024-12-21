Yauhen Massalski News: Hauls in 10 boards in victory

Massalski put forth six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over 10 minutes in Friday's 136-88 win over Long Island in the G League Winter Showcase.

Massalski appeared in just under 10 minutes in Friday's blowout win, but certainly made his mark while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and coming up four points short of a double-double. Massalski has appeared in nine G League contests this season, averaging 2.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per outing.