Yauhen Massalski News: Tallies 12 rebounds in loss

Massalski posted six points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 21 minutes in Friday's 110-104 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Massalski fell two boards shy of his season-high mark but did little else during the game. The center recorded more than 20 minutes on the court for the third time in his last four appearances. He should be a reliable source of rebounds if he can extend his current form in upcoming contests.