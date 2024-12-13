Yongxi Cui Injury: Out for remainder of season

Cui sustained a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee during the Long Island Nets' 120-100 G League loss to the Maine Celtics on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports. He finished the game with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 10 minutes.

Cui will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a major knee injury in the G League, though he is expected to make a full recovery. The 21-year-old guard signed a two-year, two-way pact with the Nets in October of 2024, and in the 2024-25 campaign, he averaged 0.6 points and 0.4 rebounds across 2.0 minutes per game in five regular-season appearances with Brooklyn.