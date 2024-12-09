Yongxi Cui News: Sinks four triples in G League

Cui recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in 24 minutes during Sunday's 128-108 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Coming into the contest, Cui had gone 3-for-13 from deep across four G League appearances. However, he caught fire Sunday en route to his first double-digit scoring performance. He also set season highs in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.