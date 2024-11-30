Yor Anei News: Scoreless in limited time off bench

Anei was held scoreless with two steals and two blocks over three minutes in Friday's 103-101 loss to Iowa.

Anei saw limited time on the floor Friday and didn't attempt a shot, but contributed defensively with a pair of blocks and steals on that end of the court. Over seven contests this season, Anei has averaged 5.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per outing.