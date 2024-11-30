Fantasy Basketball
Yor Anei News: Scoreless in limited time off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Anei was held scoreless with two steals and two blocks over three minutes in Friday's 103-101 loss to Iowa.

Anei saw limited time on the floor Friday and didn't attempt a shot, but contributed defensively with a pair of blocks and steals on that end of the court. Over seven contests this season, Anei has averaged 5.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per outing.

