Yuki Kawamura Injury: Out with quad injury

Kawamura didn't play in Tuesday's 134-133 G League G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron while dealing with a quadriceps injury.

Kawamura has recorded only a few minutes off the bench for Chicago in recent games, but he's a strong contributor in G League action, where he has posted a double-double of points and assists in four of his last five outings. The severity of his issue is still unclear, making his participation a doubt for upcoming contests. Giddy Potts might continue to benefit from this situation after taking Kawamura's place in the starting lineup in Tuesday's G League game.