Yuki Kawamura headshot

Yuki Kawamura Injury: Probable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Kawamura (shoulder) is probable for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Kawamura has missed the last three games due to a left shoulder sprain, but he is likely to return to action Monday. With numerous Grizzlies players sidelined, Kawamura would return to a perfect scenario to see some run, but it remains unlikely he will be fantasy-viable.

