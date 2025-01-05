Yuki Kawamura Injury: Probable for Monday

Kawamura (shoulder) is probable for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Kawamura has missed the last three games due to a left shoulder sprain, but he is likely to return to action Monday. With numerous Grizzlies players sidelined, Kawamura would return to a perfect scenario to see some run, but it remains unlikely he will be fantasy-viable.