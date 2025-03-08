Yuki Kawamura News: Back in action in G League

Kawamura (hamstring) finished with 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes Thursday in the G League Memphis Hustle's 128-124 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

The two-way player suited up for the first time for the Grizzlies or their G League affiliate since Feb. 26 after he had been slowed by left hamstring tightness. The rookie point guard has logged just 63 total minutes over 20 appearances at the NBA level this season, but he's been highly involved during his time with the Hustle. Over 21 G League appearances, Kawamura is averaging 12.7 points, 8.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.7 steals in 32.3 minutes per contest, but he's shooting just 34.5 percent from the field.