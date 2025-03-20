Yuki Kawamura News: Continues to shine in G League

Kawamura posted 16 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and six assists in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 G League win over the Valley Suns.

It was an efficient scoring display by Kawamura, who also distributed a team-high six dimes Tuesday. The two-way player remains in the G League despite the ongoing absence of Ja Morant (hamstring) with the Grizzlies, and Kawamura is averaging 13.8 points, 9.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes while shooting 53.1 percent from deep across his past five games for the Memphis Hustle.