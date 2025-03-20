Yuki Kawamura News: Continues to shine in G League
Kawamura posted 16 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and six assists in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 G League win over the Valley Suns.
It was an efficient scoring display by Kawamura, who also distributed a team-high six dimes Tuesday. The two-way player remains in the G League despite the ongoing absence of Ja Morant (hamstring) with the Grizzlies, and Kawamura is averaging 13.8 points, 9.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes while shooting 53.1 percent from deep across his past five games for the Memphis Hustle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now