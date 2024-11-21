Yuki Kawamura News: Dishes out 16 assists in G League

Kawamura totaled 15 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and 16 assists over 31 minutes Wednesday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 123-118 win over the Osceola Magic.

Kawamura paced his team in assists but struggled to get his shot working from the field, knocking down only 33.3 percent of his tries. However, it was still an improvement from his season debut, when he scored seven points in 30 minutes.