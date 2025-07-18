Yuki Kawamura News: Double-doubles in win

Kawamura racked up 20 points (6-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 105-92 Summer League win against the Jazz.

Kawamura finished his stint in the Las Vegas Summer League strong, hitting a game-high six three-pointers to go along with a game-high 10 assists. The Japanese import continues to prove he can play on the NBA level as a capable distributor and three-point shooter.