Yuki Kawamura headshot

Yuki Kawamura News: Increased role in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Kawamura contributed five points (1-2 FG, 3-3 FT), one rebound and two assists across 12 minutes during Monday's 132-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Kawamura saw an increase in playing time, albeit during the home stretch, when the result was already in the bag. While he has endeared himself to the Chicago fans, Kawamura is not someone who needs to be considered in fantasy leagues.

Yuki Kawamura
Chicago Bulls
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