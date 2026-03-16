Yuki Kawamura News: Increased role in win

Kawamura contributed five points (1-2 FG, 3-3 FT), one rebound and two assists across 12 minutes during Monday's 132-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Kawamura saw an increase in playing time, albeit during the home stretch, when the result was already in the bag. While he has endeared himself to the Chicago fans, Kawamura is not someone who needs to be considered in fantasy leagues.