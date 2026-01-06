Kawamura had previously signed a two-way pact with the Bulls over the summer, but he was waived before the start of the regular season. The point guard was limited to just two appearances in the preseason before missing time due to a right lower-leg injury, but he's presumably fully healthy at this point. Over the long haul, Kawamura is expected to see most of his action in the G League with the Windy City Bulls, but he'll likely join the parent club in the short term to provide depth in the backcourt while Josh Giddey (calf) remains sidelined.