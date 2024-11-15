Yuki Kawamura News: Joins G league Thursday

Kawamura was assigned to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Thursday, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Kawamura is expected to join the Hustle and make his 2024-25 G League debut against the Oklahoma City Blue on Friday. The two-way guard has averaged 1.0 points and 0.8 assists across 3.3 minutes per game over eight regular-season appearances for the Grizzlies this year.