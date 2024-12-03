Yuki Kawamura News: Logs double-double in G League

Kawamura played 33 minutes Monday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 109-102 win versus Birmingham and compiled 13 points (5-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and 11 assists.

Kawamura led the Hustle in assists Sunday but struggled shooting the ball, converting on just 26.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and 16.7 percent of his three-point tries. The two-way player has now recorded a double-double in four of his five appearances in the G League so far this season.