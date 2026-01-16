Kawamura signed a two-way deal with Chicago on Jan. 6, but he didn't make his organizational debut until a week and a half later while he continued to recover from the right lower leg injury that he had sustained during preseason action with the Bulls. The 5-foot-7 point guard handled a light role off the bench in his first game for Windy City, but he could eventually push for a spot in the starting five once he gets fully ramped back up. Kawamura is eligible to move between both the NBA and G League level but is likely to see the vast majority of his playing time with Windy City this season.