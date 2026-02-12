Yuki Kawamura News: Monster double-double in G League
Kawamura recorded 34 points (12-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 assists and eight rebounds across 41 minutes in Wednesday's 135-131 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.
Kawamura led all scorers and notched his season high in assists, tallying his second double-double through just four G League appearances. Although he is buried in Chicago's depth chart on a two-way contract, Kawamura has shown that his playmaking and scoring abilities would be an asset to the Bulls' rotation.
