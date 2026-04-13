Yuki Kawamura News: Notches 14 points in loss

Kawamura supplied 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes during Sunday's 149-128 loss to Dallas.

With the Bulls' backcourt battling injuries all year long, Chicago signed Kawamura to a one-year, two-way contract to help shore things up in January. The point guard averaged 3.4 points, 2.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per tilt over 18 games this season. Kawamura is likely to be in search of another two-way opportunity this offseason, whether it be with Chicago or elsewhere.