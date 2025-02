Kawamura closed Wednesday's 138-107 win over the Raptors with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist over four minutes.

Kawamura appeared for just the third time in the past 14 games, all of which have been during garbage time only. Given the current depth in Memphis, Kawamura would need a miracle to have any chance of playing a meaningful role this season.