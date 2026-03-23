Yuki Kawamura News: Showcases playmaking ability

Kawamura had 25 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 36 minutes Sunday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 134-119 loss to Birmingham.

Kawamura struggled to find the bottom of the net, but he still managed to put up 25 points given his high volume of shot attempts. The 24-year-old wasn't done there, as he dished out double-digit assists for the fourth time in his last five G League appearances.