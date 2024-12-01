Yuki Kawamura News: Strong showing in G League loss

Kawamura recorded 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, 11 assists and three steals over 35 minutes Saturday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 115-102 loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Kawamura fell just two rebounds shy of a triple-double and dished out double-digit assists for the third time in four appearances this season. His scoring production has been slightly less consistent, as he's been held to seven or fewer points twice across those same four contests.