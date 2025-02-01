Yuki Kawamura News: Struggles in G League loss

Kawamura logged seven points (2-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal over 25 minutes Friday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 125-113 loss to Raptors 905.

Kawamura has spent the last two weeks in the G League after seeing sparse playing time off the bench with Memphis in the NBA. It was a rough shooting performance Friday, but 23-year-old has scored at least 20 points in three of his last six G League outings.