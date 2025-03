The Memphis Hustle transferred Kawamura to the Grizzlies ahead of their NBA matchup against the Lakers on Saturday.

Kawamura has been a standout with the Hustle, averaging 12.0 points, 7.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.6 three-pointers per game. He'll likely be an emergency depth option for the Grizzlies in their backcourt.