Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Yuri Collins headshot

Yuri Collins Injury: Dealing with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Collins didn't play in Saturday's 89-76 G League win over the South Bay Lakers due to an ankle injury.

Collins sat out the second half of a back-to-back set after posting eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, one rebound, one block and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's win over the Salt Lake City Stars. His absence Saturday may have been simply precautionary.

Yuri Collins
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now