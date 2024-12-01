Yuri Collins Injury: Dealing with ankle injury

Collins didn't play in Saturday's 89-76 G League win over the South Bay Lakers due to an ankle injury.

Collins sat out the second half of a back-to-back set after posting eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, one rebound, one block and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's win over the Salt Lake City Stars. His absence Saturday may have been simply precautionary.