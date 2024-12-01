Yuri Collins Injury: Dealing with ankle injury
Collins didn't play in Saturday's 89-76 G League win over the South Bay Lakers due to an ankle injury.
Collins sat out the second half of a back-to-back set after posting eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, one rebound, one block and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's win over the Salt Lake City Stars. His absence Saturday may have been simply precautionary.
Yuri Collins
Free Agent
