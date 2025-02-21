Yuri Collins News: Assigned to G League

The Warriors assigned Collins to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Thursday.

Collins will rejoin the G League squad ahead of Friday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Blue. The 23-year-old is signed to a 10-day contract with Golden State, and he has averaged 14.2 points, 9.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.0 minutes per game over 33 G League outings with Santa Cruz this season.