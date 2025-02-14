Yuri Collins News: Big double-double in G League win

Collins posted 32 points (11-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and 10 assists in 38 minutes during Thursday's 152-144 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

It was an excellent showing by Collins, who scored a season-high 32 points while turning in his third double-double in the past four G League contests. Across his last 18 outings, the 23-year-old has averaged 16.2 points, 10.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 34.4 minutes as one of the G League's leaders in dimes.