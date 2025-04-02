Yuri Collins News: Caps off strong playmaking campaign

Collins submitted 16 points (6-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, 10 assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 131-127 G League quarterfinals loss to the Valley Suns.

Collins handed out a game-high 10 dimes in Tuesday's first-round battle, tallying double-digit assists in his eighth consecutive game. The 24-year-old was a maestro for the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2024-25, racking up 10.0 assists per game to go with averages of 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 32.2 minutes covering 50 appearances (47 starts) overall.