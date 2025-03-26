Yuri Collins News: Dishes 12 dimes in G League loss
Collins tallied 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, one rebound and one steal over 29 minutes Tuesday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 134-130 loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Collins led both teams in assists Tuesday and has registered double-digit dimes in each of his last five G League games. Over that span, Collins has averaged 12.4 points, 11.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 33.2 minutes per contest.
Yuri Collins
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now