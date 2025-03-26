Fantasy Basketball
Yuri Collins

Yuri Collins News: Dishes 12 dimes in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 5:22pm

Collins tallied 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, one rebound and one steal over 29 minutes Tuesday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 134-130 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Collins led both teams in assists Tuesday and has registered double-digit dimes in each of his last five G League games. Over that span, Collins has averaged 12.4 points, 11.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 33.2 minutes per contest.

Yuri Collins
 Free Agent

