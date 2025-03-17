Yuri Collins News: Dishes out 13 assists in G League
Collins played 36 minutes Sunday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 107-98 win over Birmingham and totaled 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, 13 assists and two steals.
Collins served as an effective floor general during Sunday's victory as he dished out a team-high 13 assists. He also managed to record his 16th double-double of the season and is now averaging 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 43 games played.
Yuri Collins
Free Agent
