Yuri Collins News: Double-doubles in G League win

Collins recorded 10 points (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes during Friday's 110-96 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

In the 18 games Collins has played in the G League this season, the 23-year-old guard has dished out 11 or more assists eight times. He is averaging 9.0 assists per game for Santa Cruz.