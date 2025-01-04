Yuri Collins News: Double-doubles in G League win
Collins recorded 10 points (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes during Friday's 110-96 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
In the 18 games Collins has played in the G League this season, the 23-year-old guard has dished out 11 or more assists eight times. He is averaging 9.0 assists per game for Santa Cruz.
Yuri Collins
Free Agent
