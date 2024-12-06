Yuri Collins News: Drops 14 dimes in return

Collins (ankle) posted 11 points (4-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 assists, five rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Collins made his first appearance since Nov. 29. He struggled mightily with his shot but salvaged his production by tying his season high with 14 dimes. Across eight G League games, he's averaged 12.0 points and 9.9 assists in 27.7 minutes per game.