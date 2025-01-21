Yuri Collins News: Flashes scoring ability in loss

Collins produced 23 points (10-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, 14 assists and two steals over 37 minutes Monday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 125-121 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Collins led Santa Cruz with 14 assists and finished second on his team in scoring behind a monster night from Kevin Knox. Collins continues to prove that he's one of the best playmakers in the G League this season and has also reached the 20-point threshold in two of his last three appearances.