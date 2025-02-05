Fantasy Basketball
Yuri Collins

Yuri Collins News: Leading scorer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Collins played 37 minutes Tuesday during Santa Cruz's 121-109 loss versus the Skyforce and tallied 26 points (8-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and one block.

Collins had a solid outing despite the loss, leading Santa Cruz in points scored, assists and steals, however, he also racked up a team-high five turnovers. The 23-year-old has now recorded a double-double in back-to-back games and nine times total on the season in just 30 outings.

Yuri Collins
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
