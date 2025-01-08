Yuri Collins News: Leads team in assists

Collins played 28 minutes Tuesday during Santa Cruz' 112-101 win versus Iowa and totaled 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, eight assists and a steal.

Collins led Santa Cruz in assists in addition to converting on an effective 80.0 percent of his field-goal attempts, but he did also record a team-high five turnovers.. The 23-year-old continues to be an effective floor general as he's now racked up a combined 47 assists across his last four games played.