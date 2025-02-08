Yuri Collins News: Near triple-double in G League
Collins produced 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 13 assists, nine rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 119-103 G League win over the Austin Spurs.
Collins dished out double-digit assists for a third straight game, scored at least 11 points for a fifth straight game and grabbed a season-high nine rebounds, falling one short of a triple-double. Across 31 G League appearances, Collins has averaged 13.8 points, 9.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 32 minutes per game.
Yuri Collins
Free Agent
