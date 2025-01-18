Yuri Collins News: Posts 15 assists versus Mexico City

Collins provided seven points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 assists and one rebound during 32 minutes in Friday's 121-113 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Collins excelled as a playmaker but otherwise didn't make much of an impact in Friday's clash. The 23-year-old now leads the G League with an average of 10.6 assists per game over the 2024-25 regular season. Additionally, he has started 14 matches in a row and logged the most minutes among Santa Cruz players over that span.