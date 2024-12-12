Yuri Collins News: Pours in season-high 21 points

Collins collected 21 points (10-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in 39 minutes Wednesday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 120-117 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Collins ended the night tied for the team lead in scoring with Kevin Knox, as he was more active than usual on the offensive end. Collins also led his squad in assists, falling one dime shy of tying his best mark of the year.