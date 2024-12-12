Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yuri Collins headshot

Yuri Collins News: Pours in season-high 21 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Collins collected 21 points (10-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in 39 minutes Wednesday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 120-117 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Collins ended the night tied for the team lead in scoring with Kevin Knox, as he was more active than usual on the offensive end. Collins also led his squad in assists, falling one dime shy of tying his best mark of the year.

Yuri Collins
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now