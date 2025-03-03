Yuri Collins News: Producing in G League

Collins registered 24 points (10-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes Saturday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 125-117 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Collins became a free agent Saturday after his 10-day contract with the Warriors expired, but that didn't stop him from dominating for Santa Cruz. He should continue to see plenty of opportunities as he attempts to earn another 10-day deal and is now averaging 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.2 steals over 22 regular-season appearances.