Yuri Collins News: Records eight assists Sunday

Collins logged two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight assists, three steals, one rebound and one block over 29 minutes in Sunday's 118-107 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Collins led his team in playmaking duties but was otherwise involved in defensive stats during the win. His regular-season average of 10.2 assists per game remains the third-highest figure in the entire G League and should represent his greatest strength heading into the decisive stage of the competition.