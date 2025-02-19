Yuri Collins News: Signs 10-day deal with Golden State
Collins will sign a 10-day contract with the Warriors on Wednesday, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports.
The Warriors will also sign Kevin Knox to a 10-day deal. Collins has spent the last two seasons playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League. Across 18 appearances with Santa Cruz this season, Collins posted averages of 16.2 points, 10.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
