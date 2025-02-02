Yuri Collins News: Stellar double-double in G League

Collins recorded 29 points (12-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes during Saturday's 146-136 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Collins scored a season-high 29 points, marking his fourth outing with at least 20. He also dished out a game-high 13 assists, marking his eighth double-double and third with at least 20 points.