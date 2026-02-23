Yves Missi Injury: Another absence coming
Missi is out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a strained left calf.
Missi is set for a fourth consecutive absence Tuesday, and his timeline for a return remains in the dark prior to Thursday's clash against the Jazz. DeAndre Jordan and Karlo Matkovic are likely to share the backup center minutes behind Derik Queen on Tuesday.
