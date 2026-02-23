Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Missi is out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a strained left calf.

Missi is set for a fourth consecutive absence Tuesday, and his timeline for a return remains in the dark prior to Thursday's clash against the Jazz. DeAndre Jordan and Karlo Matkovic are likely to share the backup center minutes behind Derik Queen on Tuesday.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
