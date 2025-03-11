Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi Injury: Exits to locker room Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 5:33pm

Missi exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to an apparent lower-body injury, Jake Madison of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Missi limped back to the locker room with 2:59 remaining in the opening quarter. If the rookie big man is unable to return, Mo Bamba and Karlo Matkovic will likely see a bump in playing time the rest of the way.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now