Yves Missi Injury: Game-time call Friday
Missi is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers due to a right lower abdominal contusion.
Missi was held to only 12 minutes in Wednesday's clash against the Warriors due to the same injury, so it's no surprise to see he's landed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game. The team will undoubtedly monitor the rookie closely leading up to tipoff to determine whether he can suit up.
