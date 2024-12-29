Yves Missi Injury: Iffy for Monday

Missi (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Clippers.

Missi will land on the injury report while he deals with a mid-back contusion. The rookie has delivered a solid start to his NBA career through 31 regular-season appearances, and he has averaged 10.0 points and 10.1 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game over his last 10 outings. If the big man is sidelined Monday, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Daniel Theis are candidates for increased roles.